15:56 GMT +308 February 2017
    Westinghouse International Headquarters

    Toshiba’s Possible Exit Brings Uncertainty Over US Nuclear Plants in India

    © AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic
    Asia & Pacific
    0 7810

    Western nuclear power industry is in trouble since Fukushima nuclear power plant leak. European’s EDF, Engie, RWE, AREVA and American Exelon are in heavy losses while Japanese TEPCO and Kansai could not manage to recover from heavy losses.

    A fisherman and his son stand near the Russian-built Kudankulam Atomic Power Project, at Kudankulam, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    It's Time: India's Kudankulam NPP 2nd Power Unit Reaches Full Capacity
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In the wake of reports of Toshiba's plan to move out from nuclear reactor building business, Indian government has decided to wait for an official communication from Westinghouse regarding six AP1000 nuclear reactors planned in southern state of Andhra Pradesh. "We have not had anything on it officially. But what we read is that they will be completing the reactors that are under construction. We don't have any clear answer on this as of now. They have their board meeting this month. May be in next one month, we can get a clear picture," India's Department of Atomic Energy Secretary Sekhar Basu said.

    India and US has been involved in discussion with Toshiba's US based Westinghouse since 2005 when both the countries signed highly controversial nuclear deal. India had accorded ‘in principle' approval for the site at Kovvada in southern state of Andhra Pradesh for setting up six Light Water Reactors project. Currently, both countries are engaged in discussions on the techno-commercial aspects of the project.

    Uncertainty begins following last week revelations that losses and write-downs have forced Toshiba to rule out of future nuclear construction bids around the world.

    Earlier, Indian government had asked western nuclear manufacturers to show a functional nuclear plant to prove they can set up a similar plant in India which Westinghouse does not posses. India had cancelled a proposal made by GE Hitachi economic simplified boiling water reactor (ESBWR) units in Kovvada because the company could not provide reference plant to the Indian government.

    Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), Toshiba, Sekhar Basu, India
