Russia-China Relations Based on Mutual Interests, Not Ideology - Ambassador

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The relations between Russia and China are based on mutual interests, not on an ideology, and are on the highest level in history, Russian Ambassador in China Andrey Denisov said.

"Our current alliance is not based on an ideology. It means that it is completely based on the mutual interests," Denisov told Russian reporters ahead of Diplomatic Worker's Day celebrated in Russia on Friday.

Denisov noted that the two countries shared a common vision on a number of international issues, adding that "the level of relations that is achieved between China and Russia is characterized as the highest in the history."

The ambassador added that nowadays there is nothing that can dramatically influence the bilateral relations.

Russia increased cooperation with China after the West imposed sanctions against Russia for its alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict and "annexation" of Crimea. The Russian-Chinese relations are developing in various spheres, including aviation, space, atomic energy, transport, insurance, education.