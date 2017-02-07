Kabul Supreme Court Blast Death Toll Rises to 20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the death toll stood at four.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)