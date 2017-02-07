Seoul Court Orders Gov't to Close Nuclear Reactor Amid Safety Concerns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by a group of local residents to annul the NSSC's approval of a 10-year extension of the operation of the Wolseong-1 reactor in Gyeongju, which was supposed to be shut down in 2012, the Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.
The plant owner Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) signed an agreement in June 2015 with local residents, including those in the nearby coastal city of Gyeongju, on the development of the region in accordance with the continued operation of Wolsong-1. Under that agreement, the KHNP was to provide 1.3 billion South Korean wons ($1.2 million) for job creation, business growth and welfare of residents.
At the moment, South Korea has 23 nuclear reactors in operation from which it receives about 30 percent of its electricity supply.
