Explosion in Western Afghanistan Claims Life of Senior Official - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The governor of Khaki Safed district in western Farah province of Afghanistan, Abdul Khaliq Norzai, was killed on Tuesday morning after a remote-controlled bomb exploded, local media reported, citing police.
The Taliban militant group reportedly has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the investigation into the incident has been launched.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist including the Islamic State, taking advantage of the instability in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)