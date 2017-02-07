Explosion in Western Afghanistan Claims Life of Senior Official - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The governor of Khaki Safed district in western Farah province of Afghanistan, Abdul Khaliq Norzai, was killed on Tuesday morning after a remote-controlled bomb exploded, local media reported, citing police.

According to the Tolo news agency, the explosion took place, when the governor was walking home from a mosque.

The Taliban militant group reportedly has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the investigation into the incident has been launched.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist including the Islamic State, taking advantage of the instability in the country.