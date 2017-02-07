Former S Korean Senior Prosecutor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Bribery

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Kazakhstan’s Former Economy Minister Arrested on Suspicion of Bribery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kim Hyung-joon was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for lobbying local prosecutors investigating fraud and embezzlement allegations against his high school friend, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the court also ordered the ex-prosecutor to pay a fine of 50 million won.

His friend was sentenced to eight months in prison and dismissed from his post last year following the allegations against him, the news agency added.