MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 45 people were killed and 16 more were injured by an avalanche in the northeastern Afghan province of Nuristan, local media reported Sunday citing the provincial governor.

Tolo News broadcaster reported citing Hafiz Abdul Qayoum that the avalanche hit a village in Nuristan's Barg-e Matal district. Local authorities said that the death toll could rise, as the rescue operation was still underway, the media outlet reported.

According to the broadcaster, Afghanistan has been facing heavy snowfalls, which have already resulted in a number of deadly avalanches in different regions of the country.