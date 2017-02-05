Number of Cyberattacks on Targets in Japan Doubled in 2016 Reaching 128Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Japanese National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) in 2016 registered a record number of cyberattacks against targets in the country amounting to 128.1 billion in total, local media reported Sunday.

The Japan News newspaper reported that the number of cyberattacks had more than doubled last year in comparison with 2015.

The newspaper added that the largest share of attacks had been made from the Chinese territory.

The share of cyberattacks against Internet-connected devices, such as routers and webcams had also increased in 2016, and was estimated at some 50 percent, growing from 26 percent in 2015, according to the media outlet.