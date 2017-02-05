Avalanche in Northern Pakistan Claims at Least 14 Lives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 14 people, including six children, were killed after an avalanche hit the Pakistani district of Chitral on Sunday, local media reported, citing rescuers.

The avalanche destroyed five houses and buried 25 more, according to the DAWN newspaper.

The bodies of the victims have already been found, the media outlet specified.

The newspaper added that another avalanche hit a control point on Afghan-Pakistani border killing at least one soldier and injuring six others. The injured have been delivered to local hospitals.

Heavy snowfalls hit the region this week causing deadly avalanches in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. An avalanche in Tajikistan killed at least seven people on Monday, while in Afghanistan about 20 died due to the natural disaster since Saturday night.