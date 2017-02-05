South Korean Military 'Eagerly' Agrees to Work With US Around-the-Clock

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the source, Defense Minister Han "eagerly" agreed to the Mattis' proposal to closely around the clock.
"Secretary Mattis suggested to Minister Han (they) communicate closely around the clock and all year round," Yonhap agency wrote, citing an unnamed military source.the provocative behavior of North Korea".
Mattis’ visit to South Korea marks his first overseas as Secretary of Defense, and comes amid brewing tensions in the Korean Peninsula over the recent months.
Pyongyang has successfully conducted five nuclear tests, including two in 2016, and has frequently made statements about the advancement of its nuclear program. In January 2017, the North Korean Foreign Ministry announced that the country was ready to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "anytime and anywhere."
All comments
Show new comments (0)