Register
07:32 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tehran

    Iran Approves $3 Billion Foreign Investment in Renewable Energies

    © Flickr/ Ninara
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 80 0 0

    Iranian Finance Ministry has approved applications for a total of $3 billion foreign investments in the country’s renewable energies, Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said.

    Has Renewable Energy Reached the 'Tipping Point?'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The applications came for investments in 1,500 megawatts of renewable energies, the local IRNA News agency wrote, citing Chitchian’s speech at a local ceremony on Saturday at the Shahid Mofatteh Power Plant in the province of Hamedan.

    The minister added that the country plans by 2030 to set up renewable power plants that would generate 75,000 megawatts, stressing that Iran has committed to cut greenhouse effects and has prepared all necessary conditions to expand the use of renewable energies.

    According to Iran’s sixth Five-year Development plan, the country plans to construct several new power plants with a total capacity pf 26,000 megawatts, which would bring the power generation capacity via renewable sources to 5,000 megawatts, with the current level being around 200 megawatts.

    Recently, the Middle Eastern and Asian countries started to work on development of alternative energy sources, planning to gradually lessen the oil consumption.

    Solar panels
    © Flickr/ Marufish
    Rise and Shine: US Air Force Orders $96 Million Solar Energy Facility
    Saudi Arabia announced its plans to develop renewable energy to use it internally and for export as part of the 2030 development strategy, focusing on wind, solar and nuclear energy.

    China announced said in January it was going to invest 2.5 trillion yuan ($359.8 billion) in the development of renewable energy resources,  solar, water power, geothermal and wind energy as well as non-fossil energy.

    In India, renewable energy company ReNow Power was granted $390 million to support the company’s solar and wind power projects across the country.

    Related:

    Trump's Orders on 2 Oil Pipelines Strengthens US Energy Security - House Speaker
    Cooperation With Russia 'Crucial' for EU Energy Security - OMV Board Member
    US Interior Department Sets Renewable-Energy Goals With Western States
    APEC Ministers Welcome Paris Climate Deal, Seek to Boost Renewable Energy
    Tags:
    power, solar energy, renewable energy, China, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok