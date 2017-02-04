Afghan Security Forces Eliminate 16 Militants in Southern Helmand Province

The militants attacked the district from different directions, but the Afghan security forces managed to ward off the attack, resuming control over the district, according to the statement cited by the TOLOnews broadcaster.
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint operations across the country, including the Helmand province, aimed to combat terrorism.
Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.
