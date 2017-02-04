Afghan Security Forces Eliminate 16 Militants in Southern Helmand Province

© AFP 2016/ NOOR MOHAMMAD At Least 15 Civilians, 65 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan security forces eliminated 16 militants and wounded nine others repelling the militants' attack on Garmsir district in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, local media reported Saturday citing a statement issued by Helmand’s governor.

The militants attacked the district from different directions, but the Afghan security forces managed to ward off the attack, resuming control over the district, according to the statement cited by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint operations across the country, including the Helmand province, aimed to combat terrorism.

On Friday, at least 15 civilians and 65 militants from the Taliban movement have been killed in clashes during the large-scale security operation in Helmand ongoing since Wednesday, the media reported, citing Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.