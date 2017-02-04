Register
20:56 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghan National Army commandos take position during a military operation in Helmand province (File)

    Afghan Security Forces Eliminate 16 Militants in Southern Helmand Province

    © AFP 2016/ NOOR MOHAMMAD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4320

    The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces killed 16 militants repelling the militants' attack on Garmsir district in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, according to local media reports.

    Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard during an operation against Taliban militants in the Nad Ali district of Helmand on December 26, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ NOOR MOHAMMAD
    At Least 15 Civilians, 65 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan security forces eliminated 16 militants and wounded nine others repelling the militants' attack on Garmsir district in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, local media reported Saturday citing a statement issued by Helmand’s governor.

    The militants attacked the district from different directions, but the Afghan security forces managed to ward off the attack, resuming control over the district, according to the statement cited by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

    The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint operations across the country, including the Helmand province, aimed to combat terrorism.

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Senior Daesh Leader Eliminated in Eastern Afghanistan
    On Friday, at least 15 civilians and 65 militants from the Taliban movement have been killed in clashes during the large-scale security operation in Helmand ongoing since Wednesday, the media reported, citing Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai.

    Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

    Related:

    At Least 15 Civilians, 65 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan's Helmand
    Senior Daesh Leader Eliminated in Eastern Afghanistan
    Afghan Police Eliminate Taliban Senior Commander in Country's Southeast
    Afghan Special Police Eliminate Six Heroin Factories, Kill Six Militants
    Tags:
    Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), Helmand, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok