Indian Police Eliminate Two Militants, Foil Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Indian police and security forces eliminated two militants of a separatist group Hizbul Mujahideen, outlawed in India, who intended to carry out an attack in the northern part of Kashmir region, local media reported Saturday.

Two servicemen were injured in the operation as the terrorists opened fire after being intercepted by police, the Times of India newspaper reported.

© AFP 2016/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA Ten Indian Soldiers Dead, Several Missing in Kashmir Avalanche

The militants, residents of the towns of Kupwara and Sopore in Kashmir region, plotted a terrorist attack in Sopore area, according to the newspaper. The police reportedly found two rifles, a pistol, four hand grenades and ammunition at the site of the shooting.

Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved.

The recent escalation of violence across the India-Pakistan border came after 19 Indian soldiers died as a result of the September 18 attack by armed militants on a base outside of Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir. Since then, India repeatedly accused Pakistan of backing terrorism in Kashmir.