Register
16:22 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Han Min-Koo following a joint briefing at the Defense Ministry in Seoul on February 3, 2017

    US Defense Chief's Remarks to North Korea Refer 'by Extension' to China

    © REUTERS/ Ed Jones/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    136105

    Commenting on the recent remarks of the US defense secretary, James Mattis, to North Korea, warning of an effective and overwhelming response if Pyongyang chooses ever to use nuclear weapons against America or its allies, political scientist Sean O’Malley suggested that they refer 'by extension' to China as well.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump, S. Korean Acting Leader Discuss Measures Against N. Korean Threat
    On the final day of his official visit to Seoul and before moving next to Japan, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis warned North Korea that any use of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang "would be met with an effective and overwhelming response."

    The remarks come amid concern that North Korea could be readying to test a new ballistic missile, in what could be an early challenge for Trump's administration.

    Pyongyang has successfully conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year, and has frequently made statements about the advancement of its nuclear program.

    In January, the North Korean Foreign Ministry announced that the country was ready to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile anytime and anywhere.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with political scientist at South Korea’s Dongseo University, Professor Sean O’Malley.

    "The remark sounded more like a warning than a way to ease tensions," he told Sputnik.

    "I don't think that it is much of a surprise. US Secretary of Defense Mattis, who is a former general, seems to take the North Korean threat very seriously. He seems to have a more traditional and conservative outlook regarding alliance relations than President Trump, at least from what he was talking about on the campaign trail," he said.

    He further explained that Mattis was trying to make clear that South Korea has a steadfast ally and that North Korea needs to take that alliance relationship very seriously moving forward because the Trump administration certainly will.

    It is tough to say yet what the US policy towards North Korea will be, he further noted.

    "This was great symbolism for the [South] Korean government and for the [South] Korean people but symbolism does not necessarily make policy," he said.

    President Trump has been a bit erratic, to say the least, regarding his policy pronouncements on the campaign trail before and now as president, the political scientist noted.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) arrives at Osan Air Base in Osan, South Korea, February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Staff
    Pentagon Chief Says Pyongyang's 'Provocative Behavior' Only Reason Behind THAAD Deployment in S Korea
    However he does not think that anyone knows how much influence Secretary of Defense Mattis is going to have on the National Security Council or with security decisions, so we need to wait and see.

    "At least it is a good step forward: the Trump administration would not send Defense Secretary Mattis to the region if they were not serious about the relationship. And if they were not trying to send a message to North Korea and by extension to China here in North-East Asia," he said.

    Commenting on the chances that the Mattis's warning could change Pyongyang's approach, Professor O’Malley said that he does not think that Pyongyang is going to change its approach. He thinks that the leadership there, especially the country's leader Kim Jong-un, has not finished investing in its missile development program or in the nuclear development program and that it is going to continue.

    North Koreans, he said, are focused on their goal and there will be more testing to come. They may alter the timing of the tests but they are going to want to test this new administration and see what kind of resolve it actually has. This does not mean that they are ready to test an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) yet, but hat in the next few months they will probably attempt to make a test of some kind.

    It certainly would be an early challenge for the Trump administration, Professor O’Malley said. This is an "untested president " in security affairs, he said. People are not quite sure how he will react, how he will take it personally and professionally. It is yet to be seen how he will act.

    Protesters carry a mock missile symbolizing an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the THAAD in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    S Korea Asks US for Military Assets Deployment to Counter N. Korea's Threat
    Meanwhile, North Korea has been working on ICBM technology for quite a long time, he noted. They have apparently developed some of their own technology to put into this missile system and they want to test it out.

    The approach from the US administration will probably fall back in some sense to the Obama administration.

    "If the launch is successful, how far does it fly, it does not have a re-entry capability and the ability to hit a target that can be estimated. And when you look at these technical specifications, this will be a test for Trump administration. But I am not sure that they are going to have a kneejerk reaction, which a lot of people might expect from this administration," he suggested.

    "I think with Secretary Mattis there, we might see a tempered response to the first test by North Korea. I don't know if North Korea can expect a tempered response if multiple tests occur," he said.

    The political scientist also commented on another issue, and that is the decision to deploy US' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    S. Korean Defense Minister Says US Counterpart Confirmed Plans to Deploy THAAD
    China said on Friday it resolutely opposes deployment of a US anti-missile defense system in South Korea after South Korea said its defense chiefs have agreed to deploy the system this year.

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang reiterated China's opposition to the US system at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

    China has consistently opposed the decision to deploy the THAAD system, saying it threatens China's own security and will do nothing to ease tension on the Korean peninsula.

    South Korea and the United States say the system is only intended to defend against North Korean aggression.

    The political scientist explained that South Korea is set to hold presidential elections this year. And should the opposition candidate win these elections, he is not sure that the US is convinced that a left-leaning administration in South Korea will have the same resolve to deploy the THAAD system that the current conservative administration has.

    However if it is deployed, which at this point looks like it will be, there certainly will be some negative consequences to the relationship in the region, he finally stated.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Approves $140 Million in Missile Sales to South Korea
    South Korea Rejects Joint Drills With US, Japan Aimed at Countering North Korea
    US Reaffirms Extending Nuclear Deterrent to Protect South Korea, Japan
    Tags:
    deployment, cooperation, partnership, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Sean O’Malley, James Mattis, China, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok