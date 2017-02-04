Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order Sweep Australia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian Australia, the rallies spanned Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Hobart and other cities.

Protesters reportedly called for the closure of detention centers located on Manus, a province of Papua New GUinea, and in the Pacific island nation of Nauru, where the refugees are kept before they can be either admitted to Australia or deported.

According to the newspaper, the people who gathered in the streets were carrying anti-Trump and pro-migrant posters.

Australia's offshore detention camps have often been criticized by the United Nations watchdogs for harsh conditions.

The former US administration concluded a one-time agreement to resettle refugees currently detained in Australian processing centers, but Trump has not been pleased with what he referred to as "this dumb deal."

On January 28, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held a telephone conversation, which, according to media reports, went poorly and was ended abruptly by the US President, mainly due to the discussion of the resettlement deal.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2017 г.

Turnbull later refuted the media allegations, but the agreement remains in a precarious state, especially in light of the executive order signed by Trump on January 27, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.