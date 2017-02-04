Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order Sweep Australia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian Australia, the rallies spanned Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Hobart and other cities.
Protesters reportedly called for the closure of detention centers located on Manus, a province of Papua New GUinea, and in the Pacific island nation of Nauru, where the refugees are kept before they can be either admitted to Australia or deported.
According to the newspaper, the people who gathered in the streets were carrying anti-Trump and pro-migrant posters.
Australia's offshore detention camps have often been criticized by the United Nations watchdogs for harsh conditions.
Anti-#Trump anti-#MuslimBan #antifascism #antiracism rally in #Narrm #Melbourne #Australia @TurnbullMalcolm @realDonaldTrump #AusPol #USA pic.twitter.com/dQUPZZi5r0— Approaching Critical (@approachingcrit) 3 февраля 2017 г.
On January 28, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held a telephone conversation, which, according to media reports, went poorly and was ended abruptly by the US President, mainly due to the discussion of the resettlement deal.
Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 февраля 2017 г.
Turnbull later refuted the media allegations, but the agreement remains in a precarious state, especially in light of the executive order signed by Trump on January 27, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete My fellow countryman are so naive. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete cage123au, thousands across the country do not represent millions of those who have no problem with what Trump is doing. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete terryjohnodgers, I certainly do not have an issue with what he is doing. There should be more of it here. What is the point of bringing thousands of migrants and refugees to this country when their are no jobs for them anyway and they go straight on welfare. Hell, half the country now cannot be bothered to go to work and the rest of us have to pay for it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If the Left don't like it they take to the streets to prove it! I say that is democracy at work, but when those the Left do not agree with take to to the streets to protest what they don't like, then the Left make sure there are counter demonstrations against them, and that kind of intolerance that the Left so easily exposes itself for, is not democracy at work!. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete cage123au, I could not agree more with your comment. As a country we are in deep trouble that no one in authority it seems, wishes to deal with.Those who protest what Trump is doing is a symptom of the many problems we now must face and then decide at some point that we need to fix. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let us not forget that Obama trew a few spanners in the work for the new president. This is one of them. That said, it could be wise for Mr Trump to adopt a more diplomatic language on all levels. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Guardian is a leftist fake news outfit. The majority of Australians are against Muslim refugees. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The irony. The illegal immigrants tried to gain entry to Australia, who said no and put them on an Island. Obama and Clinton fan Turnbull, as Obama was on the way out, happily agreed to for America to take all the illegals. Now they complain when the new President in town, says no? If Australia were so concerned, then why are the illegals on an Island? If President Trump does accept them, watch how many more NGO funded cruise liners turn up with thousands more, to meet another cruise liner, guaranteeing free passage to the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete terryjohnodgers, What the fascist lefties do not address, is the fact that Obama spent 8 years bombing the middle east, no complaints and full support of his leftie fascist fascist friends. Yet, Donald Trump, says 'We are temporarily shut, for the next 90 days, to people of the 7 nations that Obama chose'. Then they are freaking out, all over the world. So Soros, so NGO paid protesters, who will simply riot to the 30 pieces of Soros Silver. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete foffa, I love the Trump style of diplomacy. The fascist lefties so need some blunt talk. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ewt2020, Didn't Soros bail out the Guardian, owing to the masses fleeing the old paper?
cage123au
terryjohnodgersin reply tocage123au(Show commentHide comment)
cage123auin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
terryjohnodgers
terryjohnodgersin reply tocage123au(Show commentHide comment)
foffa
ewt2020
anne00marie
anne00mariein reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
anne00mariein reply tofoffa(Show commentHide comment)
anne00mariein reply toewt2020(Show commentHide comment)