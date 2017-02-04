Register
14:51 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Protesters hold placards as they stand together in Sydney, Australia, February 4, 2017 during one of several rallies across Australia condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries and demanding an end to Australia's offshore detention of asylum seekers

    Protests Against Trump's Immigration Order Sweep Australia

    © REUTERS/ David Gray
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1116104

    People across Australia took to the streets protesting their country's processing centers for refugees and the recent immigration order signed by US President Donald Trump.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian Australia, the rallies spanned Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Newcastle, Hobart and other cities.

    Protesters reportedly called for the closure of detention centers located on Manus, a province of Papua New GUinea, and in the Pacific island nation of Nauru, where the refugees are kept before they can be either admitted to Australia or deported.

    According to the newspaper, the people who gathered in the streets were carrying anti-Trump and pro-migrant posters.

    Australia's offshore detention camps have often been criticized by the United Nations watchdogs for harsh conditions.

    Iraqi Parliament. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Baghdad Strikes Back in Retaliation to Trump's Immigration Decree
    The former US administration concluded a one-time agreement to resettle refugees currently detained in Australian processing centers, but Trump has not been pleased with what he referred to as "this dumb deal."

    On January 28, Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held a telephone conversation, which, according to media reports, went poorly and was ended abruptly by the US President, mainly due to the discussion of the resettlement deal.

    Turnbull later refuted the media allegations, but the agreement remains in a precarious state, especially in light of the executive order signed by Trump on January 27, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

    Related:

    Six States in Trump Immigration Order Account for 900,000 US Entries Since 2006
    US Voters Sharply Divided Over Trump's Immigration Order
    Trump's Immigration Order Halted Nationwide by US Federal Judge
    US Justice Department Pledges to Fight for Trump Executive Order on Immigration
    Tags:
    protests, immigration, Donald Trump, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cage123au
      My fellow countryman are so naive.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tocage123au(Show commentHide comment)
      cage123au, thousands across the country do not represent millions of those who have no problem with what Trump is doing.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cage123auin reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
      terryjohnodgers, I certainly do not have an issue with what he is doing. There should be more of it here. What is the point of bringing thousands of migrants and refugees to this country when their are no jobs for them anyway and they go straight on welfare. Hell, half the country now cannot be bothered to go to work and the rest of us have to pay for it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      If the Left don't like it they take to the streets to prove it! I say that is democracy at work, but when those the Left do not agree with take to to the streets to protest what they don't like, then the Left make sure there are counter demonstrations against them, and that kind of intolerance that the Left so easily exposes itself for, is not democracy at work!.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tocage123au(Show commentHide comment)
      cage123au, I could not agree more with your comment. As a country we are in deep trouble that no one in authority it seems, wishes to deal with.Those who protest what Trump is doing is a symptom of the many problems we now must face and then decide at some point that we need to fix.
    • Reply
      avatar
      foffa
      Let us not forget that Obama trew a few spanners in the work for the new president. This is one of them. That said, it could be wise for Mr Trump to adopt a more diplomatic language on all levels.
    • Reply
      ewt2020
      The Guardian is a leftist fake news outfit. The majority of Australians are against Muslim refugees.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      The irony. The illegal immigrants tried to gain entry to Australia, who said no and put them on an Island. Obama and Clinton fan Turnbull, as Obama was on the way out, happily agreed to for America to take all the illegals. Now they complain when the new President in town, says no? If Australia were so concerned, then why are the illegals on an Island? If President Trump does accept them, watch how many more NGO funded cruise liners turn up with thousands more, to meet another cruise liner, guaranteeing free passage to the US.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00mariein reply toterryjohnodgers(Show commentHide comment)
      terryjohnodgers, What the fascist lefties do not address, is the fact that Obama spent 8 years bombing the middle east, no complaints and full support of his leftie fascist fascist friends. Yet, Donald Trump, says 'We are temporarily shut, for the next 90 days, to people of the 7 nations that Obama chose'. Then they are freaking out, all over the world. So Soros, so NGO paid protesters, who will simply riot to the 30 pieces of Soros Silver.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00mariein reply tofoffa(Show commentHide comment)
      foffa, I love the Trump style of diplomacy. The fascist lefties so need some blunt talk.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00mariein reply toewt2020(Show commentHide comment)
      ewt2020, Didn't Soros bail out the Guardian, owing to the masses fleeing the old paper?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok