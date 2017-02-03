Register
19:09 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Central Square named after Korea's founder, Kim Il Seng, in Pyongyang. (File)

    A 'Purge' or 'Care'? Top North Korean General Dismissed and Demoted

    © Sputnik/ Maria Frolova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7311

    The chief of North Korea's top state security body has been demoted and sacked for alleged corruption and abuse of power, the South Korean government said Friday. Sputnik discussed the matter with two South Korean scholars and political scientists.

    “The fact that North Korean State Security Minister Kim Won-hong, fired and demoted in January, continues in his present rank means that there is no purge currently underway of the country’s top military brass,” Kim Dongyeop, professor of the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, told Sputnik.

    Военный парад, посвященный 100-летию со дня рождения Ким Ир Сена
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalyov
    North Korea’s Kim Reportedly Had Senior Official Executed for Bad Posture
    “He retains his rank of Major General. This doesn’t look like a purge to me. Of the country’s five top military officers, Kim stayed at the top the longest and was a very important figure to [President] Kim Jong-un,” Kim Dongyeop told Sputnik Korea.

    “If Kim Won-hong was stripped of his post because his lieutenants abused their power and engaged in torture, he will eventually be restored in his previous position,” he added.

    Cheong Seong-Chang, Director of the Department of Unification Strategy Studies at the Sejong Institute, agreed with Dr. Kim.

    “If we assume that Kim Won-hong was fired because of human rights abuses, torture, red tape and other things his subordinates engaged in and not because of some personal wrongdoing, then at the end of the day he will be reinstated.”

    “Kim Won-hong was demoted three ranks, from full general major general, but if has been allowed to hold his present rank, then chances are that he will eventually be restored in his previous position,” Cheong Seong-Chang observed.

    Kim Dongyeop believes, however, that Kim’s demotion could have been prompted by the president’s “care for an old man” and his desire to give the General a chance to have some rest before being honorably restored to his original post.

    There havev been occasional reports of purges and executions involving senior party, government and military officials in North Korea, many of which later proved wrong.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    North Korea’s Kim Reportedly Had Senior Official Executed for Bad Posture
    Thousands in North Korea Rally to Support Kim Jong-un, Nuclear Plans
    Tags:
    demotion, general, dismissal, Sejong Institute, North Korean State Security Ministry, Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kim Dongyeop, Kim Won-hong, Cheong Seong-Chang, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok