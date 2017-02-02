Register
00:57 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Maoist

    Maoists Kill 8 Police Officers in India

    © AP Photo/ Mustafa Quraishi, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    19731

    On Thursday, authorities reported that Maoist rebels in eastern India are suspected in the deaths of at least eight police officers killed in a landmine blast. According to senior police officer K.B. Singh, another five officers sustained injuries after their vehicle was attacked in the Koraput region late Wednesday.

    Police sources say that four bodies were recovered at the scene, while four others died later at a hospital. The 13-man team of young recruits were on their way to Cuttack to be trained as police drivers. 

    Personnel of the Indian Army's Special Operation Group. Malkangiri (File)
    © AFP 2016/ STRDEL
    Over 20 Maoist Militants Killed, 2 Policemen Injured in Eastern India

    Inspired by Chinese communist revolutionary Mao Tse-tung, the insurgents, called Naxals, have been fighting in eastern and central India for decades, demanding more jobs and resources for farmers and the poor, using violent acts including bombings, and hit and run attacks against authorities.

    India’s Maoist groups have their roots in the peasant movement of Andhra Pradesh following independence, but were later radicalized with the introduction of Maoist ideologies. Several groups merged in 2004 to form India’s Maoist Communist Party, which seeks to overthrow the government and bring about their definition of a classless society. 

    Maoist rebels exercise at a temporary base in the Abujh Marh forests, in the central Indian state of Chattisgarh
    © AP Photo/ Mustafa Quraish
    300 People Held Hostage by Indian Maoist Insurgents Ahead of Modi's Rally

    Although that group is banned, India has several other communist parties that are regularly elected to positions in parliament and the legislature.

    The rebels operate in 20 of India’s 29 states, often recruiting rural villagers to their ranks. The government has labeled them as one the greatest threats to the country’s internal security. 

    In July 2016 the insurgents killed 10 paramilitary soldiers in an ambush in eastern Bihar state. Eight of the officers were killed instantly when the rebels detonated several homemade explosives. A few months later Indian police forces tracked down and killed 24 Maoist rebels in a midnight gunfight in Odisha, the most casualties the group suffered that year.

    Related:

    India's Home-Made 'Eye-in-Sky' to Fly at Republic Day March for First Time
    Coca-Cola Suffers Collateral Damage Over Bull Fight in India
    Tensions Rise After Myanmar Fences Border With India
    India Begins Constructing Movable Bunkers on Border With China
    India Bars FDI in Countries on Financial Action Task Force Blacklist
    Tags:
    rebels, Maoist group, Maoists, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok