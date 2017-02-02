Evidence of Terror Group Chief's Part in Mumbai Attack 'Available in Pakistan'

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan asked India to give concrete evidence against the Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed regarding the allegations against him.

© AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash India Asks Pakistan to Take Credible Actions Against Terror Outfits

"Let's be very clear that the entire conspiracy in the Mumbai terror attack case was hatched in Pakistan. All the terrorists came from Pakistan. All the planning was done in Pakistan. All the support was rendered from Pakistan. So all the evidence to implicate the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack is already available in Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media on Thursday.

Nirmala Sitharaman's facebook India Indicates at No Further Deterioration of Relations With Pakistan

Vikas Swarup further added that, "In fact, Hafiz Saeed has himself confessed to mastermind multiple acts of terror directed at India. So the so called concrete evidence that Pakistani establishment is looking for is already available in Pakistan. All they need is to find the requisite political will."

Hafiz Saeed and other 37 others who are affiliated with the Jamat-ud-Dawa or Lashkar-e-Taiba have been put on the Exit Control List. Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation and Jamat-ud-Dawa were also put on the Watch List as per the UNSC 1267 Sanctions.

India has claimed time and again that Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack and asked Pakistan to take credible and concrete actions against him.

On 26 November, 2008, terrorists attacked India's financial city Mumbai and killed 166 peoples.