Evidence of Terror Group Chief's Part in Mumbai Attack 'Available in Pakistan'

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan asked India to give concrete evidence against the Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed regarding the allegations against him.
"Let's be very clear that the entire conspiracy in the Mumbai terror attack case was hatched in Pakistan. All the terrorists came from Pakistan. All the planning was done in Pakistan. All the support was rendered from Pakistan. So all the evidence to implicate the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack is already available in Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media on Thursday.
Vikas Swarup further added that, "In fact, Hafiz Saeed has himself confessed to mastermind multiple acts of terror directed at India. So the so called concrete evidence that Pakistani establishment is looking for is already available in Pakistan. All they need is to find the requisite political will."
Hafiz Saeed and other 37 others who are affiliated with the Jamat-ud-Dawa or Lashkar-e-Taiba have been put on the Exit Control List. Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation and Jamat-ud-Dawa were also put on the Watch List as per the UNSC 1267 Sanctions.
India has claimed time and again that Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack and asked Pakistan to take credible and concrete actions against him.
On 26 November, 2008, terrorists attacked India's financial city Mumbai and killed 166 peoples.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Old news and waste of time for anyone to investigate such "new discoveries". It is 100% proven that Islamic terrorists attacking India, Afghanistan or possibly elsewhere have the tacit support of certain segments of Pakistani government. Russia, US and Iran have known about this since Taliban's emergence in the 80's. Currently, Britain also tacitly sponsors certain terror activities if they serve Britain's colonial ambitions in the region. India acts like a sissy and throws a fit every time there is a terror incidence. India must assert its power and take retaliating measures or else these events won't stop or would rather escalate.
alex_glazunov