01:00 GMT +303 February 2017
    Indian police personnel stand alert at the entrance to Central Jail in Nagpur on July 29, 2015, where 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon is currently detained

    Evidence of Terror Group Chief's Part in Mumbai Attack 'Available in Pakistan'

    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    212661

    In reply to Pakistan's demand for concrete evidence against Hafiz Saeed, a leader of the Jamat-ud-Dawa terror group, India has said that all the evidence to implicate the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack is already available in Pakistan.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan asked India to give concrete evidence against the Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed regarding the allegations against him.

    Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Daesh terror group in Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    India Asks Pakistan to Take Credible Actions Against Terror Outfits

    "Let's be very clear that the entire conspiracy in the Mumbai terror attack case was hatched in Pakistan. All the terrorists came from Pakistan. All the planning was done in Pakistan. All the support was rendered from Pakistan. So all the evidence to implicate the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack is already available in Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told media on Thursday.

    India's Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman's facebook
    India Indicates at No Further Deterioration of Relations With Pakistan

    Vikas Swarup further added that, "In fact, Hafiz Saeed has himself confessed to mastermind multiple acts of terror directed at India. So the so called concrete evidence that Pakistani establishment is looking for is already available in Pakistan. All they need is to find the requisite political will."

    Hafiz Saeed and other 37 others who are affiliated with the Jamat-ud-Dawa or Lashkar-e-Taiba have been put on the Exit Control List. Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation and Jamat-ud-Dawa were also put on the Watch List as per the UNSC 1267 Sanctions.

    India has claimed time and again that Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack and asked Pakistan to take credible and concrete actions against him.

    On 26 November, 2008, terrorists attacked India's financial city Mumbai and killed 166 peoples.

    India, Mumbai
      avatar
      alex_glazunov
      Old news and waste of time for anyone to investigate such "new discoveries". It is 100% proven that Islamic terrorists attacking India, Afghanistan or possibly elsewhere have the tacit support of certain segments of Pakistani government. Russia, US and Iran have known about this since Taliban's emergence in the 80's. Currently, Britain also tacitly sponsors certain terror activities if they serve Britain's colonial ambitions in the region. India acts like a sissy and throws a fit every time there is a terror incidence. India must assert its power and take retaliating measures or else these events won't stop or would rather escalate.
