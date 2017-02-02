US Approves $140 Million in Missile Sales to South Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Pentagon said the estimated cost of the approved sale of AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Missilesis $70 million.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Missiles and related support," the release stated on Wednesday.

The agency also announced the approval of a $70 million sale to South Korea for AGM-65G-2 Maverick missiles and other military equipment.

"The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested the potential sale of eighty-nine (89) AGM-65G-2 Maverick missiles, missile containers and other related elements of support," the release stated.