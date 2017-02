© REUTERS/ Najim Rahim Afghan Military Kills 13 Militants, Including Three Daesh Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The terrorist known as Shahid Omar was killed by a foreign drone in the Achin district, the Khaama Press media outlet reported, citing local officials.

Omar is reported to have been a commander of a group that comprised at least 40 Daesh terrorists.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, taking advantage of the instability in the country.