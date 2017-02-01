Register
18:26 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015

    India Lowers the Limit of Anonymous Political Donations to Promote Transparency

    © AFP 2016/ MONEY SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1810

    In a major step to bring about transparency in the political funding, Indian government has declared that political parties can not accept anonymous cash donations of more than Rs 2000 ($29).

    A cyclist walks past an Indian Oil company in Mumbai, India, (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    India to Set up $100 Billion Oil Conglomerate to Take on Global Rivals
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting the Union Budget announced almost 90 percent cut in the limit for cash donations. Jaitley said that political parties can now receive only Rs 2000 as political donation in cash from one source. Last year, Election Commission of India had recommended the lowering of anonymous cash donations to political parties.

    As per new rule, the political parties have to disclose the identity of the person for donations of more than Rs 2000 ($29). Earlier, political parties were allowed to receive anonymous cash donations up to Rs 20,000 ($ 296).

    The decision is considered as positive move by the government to promote transparency and accountability in the political funding.

    “Move to bring transparency in political funding by the government is a welcome move. But simply lowering the limit of political donations may not be sufficient to bring complete transparency in the political funding process,” Sushmita Dev, Member of Parliament of the opposition Congress Party told Sputnik.

    While Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav is not optimistic about the government’s move.

    “Government’s decision will hardly make any impact on the political funding. In fact, instead of making one anonymous donors, now the political parties will register more donors to compensate the lowering of amount. So its mere an eye wash by the government,” Sharad Yadav told Sputnik.

    Related:

    India to Set up $100 Billion Oil Conglomerate to Take on Global Rivals
    India Announces Marginal Increase in Defense Budget for Next Fiscal
    India: Economy Will Rebound in 2017, Push for Universal Basic Income
    India Oil Import From Iran Up to Record Levels
    Tags:
    donations, process, transparency, political, elections, Arun Jaitley, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok