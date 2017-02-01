Register
15:22 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    View of downtown Seoul.

    S Korean Trade Agency Partners With US Lobbying Firm to Deal With Trump

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    12501

    South Korea's largest business and trade organization, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), has signed a three-month contract with a US lobbying firm to help handle trade issues with US government under President Donald Trump, KITA officials said Wednesday as cited by local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Under the contract, the lobbying firm, which has more than 2,000 lawyers in its Seoul office, will be tasked with gathering information for the trade organization on Washington's trade and tax policies, as well as congressional activities.

    "[We] recently inked a contract with the U.S. lobbying firm K&L Gate. It's a three-month contract," a KITA official was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

    The official also noted that an extension of the contract will be considered, pending "future conditions."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Threatens to ‘Pour Further Misery’ on US and Trump Administration
    Washington and Seoul maintain bilateral trade relations through the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA), which went into force in 2012. However, during his presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump labeled the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement as a "job killing trade deal" and vowed that the nation will no longer participate in international trade deals that would not put "America first."

    True to his campaign promise, Trump signed an executive order on January 23, withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Whether or not Trump will follow suite with other deals like KORUS FTA, is not yet known.

    Related:

    Trump, S. Korean Acting Leader Discuss Measures Against N. Korean Threat
    Trump to Hold Talks With Saudi, Emirati, South Korean Leaders on Sunday
    North Korea Threatens to ‘Pour Further Misery’ on US and Trump Administration
    Tags:
    lobby, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      isolate them to their own economic scales. The US should not have to balance then out.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok