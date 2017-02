© Flickr/ frankieleon Iran Prepares to Ditch Dollar in International Trade

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Talking at a press conference, Suga stressed the importantance on the currency market, adding that Tokyo is "keeping a close eye on the movements on the currency market."

New US President Donald Trump accused China of manipulating its currency exchange rates to undercut the US dollar and boost its exports throughout his election campaign. The president vowed to officially label the country a currency manipulator, thus enabling US authorities to take retaliatory steps. Trump also vowed to raise tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump and Abe are supposed to meet in Washington on February 10 and raise the issue of the currency policy.