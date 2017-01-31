India Asks Pakistan to Take Credible Actions Against Terror Outfits

Vikas Swrup further said that, "We have seen reports on the Pakistan Ministry of Interior order placing the Jamat-ud-Dawa and the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation under the watch list and also the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation has been included in the second schedule of their anti terror legislation under United Nations Security Council Resolution No 1267."
India has termed Pakistan's actions against Hafiz Saeed and inclusion of Jamat-ud-Dawa and the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation on the watch list as mere eyewash.
"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also. Only a credible crack down on the masterminds of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organizations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity," MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup further added.
Earlier, Pakistan put the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack and founder of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and chief of Jamat-ud-Dawa, Hafiz Saeed under houses arrest due to India's consistent pressure.
