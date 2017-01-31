Daesh Posters Surface in Indian State of Himachal Pradesh

© AP Photo/ Manish Swarup India's Counter-Terrorism Body Arrests Daesh Militant Planning to Kill Foreigners

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The posters and flags saying "ISIS Coming Soon" appeared at five places in the army cantonment near Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The graffiti and posters were in Hindi and English. Some flags with "ISIS Zindabad" [Daesh] were also found in the army cantonment area at the 14th Gurkha Training Center, according to local police sources.

An Indian team of forensic experts have examined the posters, graffiti and flags and will submit a report soon. Meanwhile, the army and local police authorities have increased their vigilance in the sensitive areas.

Earlier similar types of graffiti were found on a temple near Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2016, India's premier investigating agency NIA arrested a person suspected to have Daesh links. Daesh flags and posters were found earlier on several occasions in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.