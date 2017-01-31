Kazakh Defense Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Military Cooperation

"During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of bilateral military cooperation between the defense ministries of the countries, prospects for collaboration and sharing of experience in the sphere of military personnel training…," the press service said.
Zhasuzakov thanked the ambassador for delivery of the fourth US Bell UH-1 helicopter (Huey) for the Kazakh Defense Ministry within the framework of the bilateral military cooperation. The US diplomatic mission delivered the helicopter on January 27.
According to the ministry, the two countries are interested in bilateral cooperation in the spheres of field medicine and personnel training.
