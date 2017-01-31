About 30 Protesters Against Trump’s Entry Ban Gather at US Embassy in Tokyo

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The demonstrators, mainly US citizens, held banners saying "No Muslim ban", "Immigrants make America great" and urged US president to revoke the order, the NHK broadcaster reported.

© Sputnik/ Dmitry Parshin Thousands of Britons Reportedly Protesting Against Trump's Travel Ban

On Monday, leading airline Japanese companies, including Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), announced that they would deny entry to the United States to the nationals of the Middle East and North Africa in accordance with Trump's order.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

The travel ban, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.