US Air Force to Deploy Squadron of 12 F-16 Combat Jets to S Korea in February

© Photo: The Northern Fleet UK Defence Secretary Slams Russian Aircraft Carrier's Syria Deployment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Air Force routinely deploys fighter aircraft to the region to provide US Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces with so-called theater security packages that help maintain a deterrent against threats to regional security and stability.

Theater security packages demonstrate the continuing US commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Routine movement of aircraft and support staff into Pacific Command’s area of responsibility has been ongoing since 2004.