Okinawa Governor to Discuss Relocation of US Military Base With Trump's Team

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Onaga plans to deliver a speech at the George Washington University and to hold a press conference to explain the "burden" of the US military facilities for Okinawa residents, according to the Kyodo news agency.
The talks on the base's relocation have been ongoing for over two decades and have been significantly hindered lately by the steadfast opposition of the local residents, many of whom would like to see the base gone rather than relocated.
Okinawa occupies less than 1 percent of Japanese territory but hosts some 74 percent of the country's total US military presence.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US demanded the wall come down in Berlin whats the difference with Okinawa? except US world control Ok for Russia to relent in Berlin after the loss of 21 million Russians but US cant let Japan go after the loss of 100,000 Americans?
ivanwa88
Despite Japan now bailing US out of insolvency 4 times and the no 1 ticket holder of US Bonds worth Trillions.
Its time the US dropped its imperialist world globalist policies and vacated Okinawa and left the residents in peace surely Alaska is more than close enough for a major base.