WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — QED Systems, Virginia-based manufacturer, was awarded a $33.4 million contract in support of chief of naval operations availabilities and continuous maintenance availabilities, according to the statement.

The contract includes modification options which, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $102.4 million, the Defense Department added.

The company would also be available for modernization, re-commissioning and maintenance services for Navy surface combatant ship classes of the CG 47 Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers and the DDG 51Areligh Burke destroyer classes, the announcement explained.