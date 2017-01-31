Back to Work! Unemployment Rate in Japan Decreases to 3.1%, Fist Time Since 1994

© AFP 2016/ TORU YAMANAKA Japanese Employees Work at Least 80 Hours Overtime Per Month at 1 in 4 Firms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry's statement, the number of unemployed people in Japan amounts to 2,08 million people, while 3.3 percent out of them are men and 2.8 are women.

In 2016, 64,4 million people in Japan were recorded employed, what is 640,000 more than the year before, the statement specified.

The non-working part of the population, including persons over the age of 65, decreased to 44,2 million people.