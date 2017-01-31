Register
04:29 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)

    North Korea Eyes Another Ballistic Missile Launch

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14811

    On Monday South Korean military officials indicated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may order the launch of a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), instead of a long-range missile.

    This political prediction comes hours after acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn spoke with US President Donald Trump over the phone discussing ways that Seoul could protect itself from Pyongyang’s nuclear threats, namely deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. 

    A man watches a TV news program showing a file footage of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 23, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    North Korea Could Test Intercontinental Missile to 'Mark Kim Jong Il's Birthday'

    According to a White House statement, "President Trump reiterated our ironclad commitment to defend (South Korea), including through the provision of extended deterrence, using the full range of military capabilities." 

    Angered by ongoing joint military drills between Seoul and Washington in South Korea’s Pyeongchang area, DPRK’s Kim warned of retaliation for what he called "madcap mid-winter"drills during his New Year’s address, claiming that the North was close to completing a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

    North Korea's Minju Joson newspaper said that if South Korea provoked conflict with the North, "the revolutionary forces of the DPRK will wipe out the aggressors to the last man by fully displaying their tremendous might." 

    North Koreans gather during a mass rally to vow to carry through the tasks set forth by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his New Year's address, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Thousands in North Korea Rally to Support Kim Jong-un, Nuclear Plans

    Yonhap News Agency quoted a South Korean defense ministry official commenting "There are no signs of an imminent test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea. But we are closely monitoring any new military activities in the country as it could launch an IRBM at any time if leader Kim Jong Un gives the order."

    Last Monday there were reports, both from Washington and Seoul, that Pyongyang had placed two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on mobile launchers, as the isolated country continues to develop nuclear weapons and conduct ballistic missile tests.

    Related:

    UNSC Resolution Against North Korea Enables War - Pyongyang
    US May Impose More Sanctions on North Korea for Missile Program - State Dept.
    North Korea's ICBMs 'Already Capable of Reaching US Territory'
    North Korea Calls for 'Fresh Way of Thinking' Under Trump Administration
    CIA Knew Economic Sanctions Wouldn’t Halt North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Buildup
    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Kim Jong-un, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok