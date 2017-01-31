Register
04:29 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese Land-based Carrier

    Mock-Up Shows Chinese Land-Based Carrier

    Wiebo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 72162

    Images of what appears to be a full scale model of a navy-based airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft recently surfaced on Chinese social-media platforms. The aircraft is pictured mounted on land-based carrier mock-up, possibly indicating that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) may place the plane on a carrier in the future.

    The photos first appeared January 26 on the website Weibo, showing the model in China’s Hubei Province near Wuhan, looking similar to the Northrop Grumman E-2 Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft. 

    Capt. Kyle P. Higgins, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge, conducts a ship tour with Vice Adm. Jinlong Shen of the People's Liberation Army Navy.
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Commander of South Sea Fleet to Become New Head of China’s Navy

    Some suggest that the pictures point to Beijing developing an aircraft-carrier equipped with catapult-assisted takeoff but arrested recovery (CATOBAR), as a catapult would be required for a E-2 Hawkeye-type craft to take off from an aircraft carrier.

    As a result the aircraft could not operate from a carrier like China’s Liaoning, a short takeoff but arrested recovery carrier (STOBAR).

    Images implying upgrades to Chinese military have proven true at least twice last year. After pictures showing China’s Type 002 carrier undergoing modifications surfaced in August 2016 it was later revealed that the vessel was in fact being outfitted with catapults. 

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Beijing Predicts 'Military Clash’ If US Blockades South China Sea

    In mid-September 2016, photos of a Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) J-15 in flight cropped up, also showing changes, in this case to the undercarriage, which would help it conduct takeoffs with the assistance of a catapult.

    Currently there are multiple AEW&C programs under the People’s Liberation Army, as a craft integrated onto a carrier may help make future vessels more versatile, perhaps bringing them closer to US naval technology.

    Related:

    China Meets Just One of Three Criteria on Currency Manipulation - CEO
    China Bans Dual-Use Exports to North Korea - Commerce Ministry
    Trump Risks Handing Over Asian Economic Leadership to China - OBA Chief
    EU Urges China to Investigate Claims of Torture of Human Rights Lawyers
    Enter the Dragon: China Could Consider Joining TPP, Albeit With Conditions
    Tags:
    airborne early warning and control (AWAC) aircraft, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok