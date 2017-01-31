Senior Taliban Leader Arrested in Northern Afghan Province of Kunduz

Another senior Taliban leader Abdul Wakil was also arrested during the operation. The Public Order Police forces confiscated an automatic rifle from the detained militants.
The Taliban has not commented on the reports yet.
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, taking advantage of the instability in the country.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wish we could have another word used instead of leader. Over the years the taliban, aq, isis etc have lost so many 'leaders' it's a wonder that any of the organisations survive.
michael