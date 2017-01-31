Senior Taliban Leader Arrested in Northern Afghan Province of Kunduz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The man identified as Abdullah was arrested on Sunday during an operation conducted by the Public Order Police forces, the Khaama Press media outlet reported, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

Another senior Taliban leader Abdul Wakil was also arrested during the operation. The Public Order Police forces confiscated an automatic rifle from the detained militants.

The Taliban has not commented on the reports yet.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, taking advantage of the instability in the country.