Register
22:26 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian visitor (R) receives cash from a bank employee after withdrawing money from his bank account with his Aadhaar or Unique Identification (UID) card during a Digi Dhan Mela, held to promote digital payment, in Hyderabad on January 18, 2017

    Indian Reserve Bank Cancels Current Account Withdrawal Limits

    © AFP 2016/ Noah SEELAM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6401

    Bank customers in India will be able to again use cash machines without restrictions starting from February 1, while withdrawal limits of $353 per week on savings accounts remain in place, according to the statement of Reserve Bank of India.

    In this photograph taken on November 16, 2016, bank correspondent Mohammad Imran helps a villager to take his thumb print on a mobile banking machine in Basendua village in Bulandshahr, in northern Uttar Pradesh state
    © AFP 2016/ CHANDAN KHANNA
    Modi Calls for ‘Less-Cash’ Society in India as Banknote Crisis Continues
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it lifted most cash withdrawal limits on current accounts previously imposed as part of the government's demonetization reform in a drive against corruption and the shadow economy.

    "On a review of the pace of remonitisation, it has been decided to partially restore status quo ante as under… [limits] on cash withdrawals from current accounts/ cash credit accounts/ overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect," the bank said in a statement.

    Bank customers will be able to again use cash machines without restrictions starting from February 1, while withdrawal limits of $353 per week on savings accounts remain in place.

    A customer deposits 1000 and 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine at bank in Mumbai, India, November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
    More Online Transactions Pose Cyber-Challenge to Indian Banks
    The Reserve Bank, which is India's central banking institution, also recommended Indian banks to promote the transition to cashless operations.

    The currency reform, aimed at fighting corruption, the shadow economy, forgery and terrorism, started in November 2016. The cash crunch meant that banknotes with the largest nominal values of 500 and 1000 rupees (about $8 and $15) were rapidly withdrawn from circulation with some eligible to be exchanged for new notes and the rest to be deposited in bank accounts subject to withdrawal limits. A number of opposition parties have expressed their disagreement with the way the reform had been implemented.

    Related:

    Modi Calls for ‘Less-Cash’ Society in India as Banknote Crisis Continues
    Delhi Congress Claims 55 Died in Bank Queues Amid India's Demonetization
    India to Overhaul Cybersecurity After Banks, Parliament Hacks
    Tags:
    demonetization, Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok