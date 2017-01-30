Heavy Shelling by Pakistan Causing Avalanches in Kashmir - Indian Army Chief

New Delhi (Sputnik) – The death toll from avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir has risen to 20 over the last week after five more Indian soldiers succumbed to their injuries on Monday. All these five soldiers were rescued from heavy snow in the Machhil sector on Saturday.

“The five Army soldiers, who had been trapped under the snow in Machhil sector on January 28 and subsequently rescued after grueling daylong mission, were today evacuated to Srinagar, despite persistent poor weather conditions, for specialist medical care. Unfortunately, all five brave hearts have succumbed to their injuries,” reads a release sent by Indian Army’s Northern Command.

The army said that the mortal remains of 14 soldiers who died in an avalanche near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir last week were also brought to Srinagar so that they could be sent to home for their last rites.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat blamed Pakistan firing for the recent avalanches in Kahsmir. “Ceasefire violations and the use of heavy weapons by Pakistani troops are leading to the loosening of soil, thus creating the danger of a landslide. Global warming is also leading to cracks in glaciers,” Gen. Rawat told reporters after paying homage to Major Amit Sagar, who lost his life in an avalanche on January 25, at Sonmarg.

Meanwhile, Authorities in Kashmir issued a fresh medium danger avalanche warning for the next 24-hours in upper Kashmir close to the border with Pakistan. “A medium danger avalanche warning valid for next 24-hours from January 30 to January 31, 2017 (1700 Indian Standard Time) exists for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Kargil districts.”

Earlier on Wednesday, six civilians and an Indian army officer were killed when they were buried in two separate avalanches.