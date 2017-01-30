Register
10:17 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Audience watch a TV broadcasting former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon at a media roundtable, outside the venue in Seoul, South Korea, January 25, 2017

    S Korean Parliament Agency Says Ban Ki-moon Eligible to Run for President

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    An expert group of the South Korean parliament came to a conclusion that former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is eligible to hold a governmental position, refuting Ban's opponents claims that former UN secretary generals cannot do it, media reported Monday.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    Ban Ki-Moon Supports South Korean Government Plans for THAAD Deployment
    TOKYO (Sputnik) According to the Yonhap news agency, the National Assembly Research Service (NARS) studied a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1946, which the opponents of the potential Ban's presidential bid used as the main argument, and have come to conclusion that nothing prevents Ban from running for the president.

    The report prepared by NARS says that the resolution has non-obligatory nature and only recommends former UN secretary generals not to take up high governmental positions and does not ban them from doing it. However, the experts admitted that none of the former UN secretary generals had held top governmental positions after leaving the organization.

    Ban is considered to be one of the main potential candidates for the position of South Korean president after the parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye on December 9, 2016 over the involvement in a corruption scandal with her close friend and "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ban Ki-moon Hints at Presidential Bid, Seeks National Integration of South Korea
    Ban Ki-moon Calls for Parliamentary Reform in South Korea
    Ban Ki-Moon Welcomes Security Council’s Resolution on Syria
    Tags:
    presidency, Ban Ki-moon, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok