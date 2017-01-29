Afghan Counter Narcotics Minister Urges Greater Effort to Fight Drug Addiction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Drug addiction is a serious problem in Afghanistan that needs more effort to be tackled, Afghan Counter Narcotics Minister Salamat Azimi said Sunday.

"It is a big problem and more effort needs to be made. Everyone should feel responsible and help fight the phenomenon so we can solve the problem," Azimi was quoted as saying by the Tolo News media outlet.

The minister added that in the past 10 months, the police had seized about 630 tonnes of drugs and arrested over 160 smugglers.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban militant group. As a result, the country has become one of the main sources of drugs. The poppies grown in Afghanistan provide up to 90 percent of the world’s heroin supply.