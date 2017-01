MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Legal Adviser of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Myanmar, U Ko Ni, was assassinated at the airport of the city of Yangon, local media reported Sunday.

U Ko Ni was on his way back from Indonesia where he participated in a senior leadership meeting, the Myanmar Times Newspaper reported. The lawyer was reportedly waiting at the airport taxi station when he was shot dead.

According to a police report, obtained by the newspaper, the suspected murder is a 53-year-old man from Myanmar’s city of Mandalay. He was arrested and is being questioned by the police.

The investigation into the murder has been launched.