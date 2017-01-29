Rescuers Find 25 Tourists From Disappeared Boat Near Malaysia, Six Still Missing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Malaysian rescue teams found 25 people from the boat with mostly Chinese tourists which had gone missing off the coast of Malaysia, local media reported Sunday, citing the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Earlier in the day, a boat with 31 people, 28 of them tourists from China, was reported missing off the Malaysian coast after it did not return from an excursion. The boat is said to have been traveling to the Mengalum Island.

The rescuers found five tourists by tug boats, 18 were found by fishermen, while five tourists and one crew member remain missing, the Malaysian Times news portal reported.

According to earlier reports, two crew members had been found near an oil platform not far from the Tiga island. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.