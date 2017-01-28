Register
17:20 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.

    Enter the Dragon: China Could Consider Joining TPP, Albeit With Conditions

    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    115323

    The idea of inviting the EU to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement is a pie in the sky, whereas China could become a TPP member, albeit with preconditions, Russian expert Yekaterina Arapova told Sputnik.

    Locals perform a dragon dance during a celebration event ahead of China's Spring Festival, in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, January 21, 2017. Picture taken January 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    America in Full Retreat? How Trump's Exit From TPP May Bolster China's Advance
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian foreign affairs expert Yekaterina Arapova from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, wrote off the idea of inviting the EU to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement, calling it a pie in the sky.

    As far as China is concerned, it could become a TPP member but with a set of preconditions, she said.

    The interview came after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday withdrawing the United States from the TPP, fulfilling his campaign pledges.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific Rim states, and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements with bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.

    Washington's withdrawal from the TPP immediately grabbed global headlines, with the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Shimbun already calling China "a possible new TPP leader."

    Speaking to Sputnik, Yekaterina Arapova said that "our Japanese colleagues should not very big illusions on this score, because China has repeatedly signaled its reluctance to push for regional and especially global leadership."

    "At the same time China is very zealous about protecting its own strategic priorities. Therefore, if China starts to promote the idea of its joining the TPP, it will most likely be linked to the revision of the agreement's provisions that have already been signed," she said.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping watches during a gift handover ceremony at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    'China Will Expand Influence': TPP Countries Look for Post-US Trade Deal
    Arapova recalled that the text of the TPP agreement is openly pro-American in terms of the protection of intellectual property rights and in terms of labor legislation-related issues, it sticks to US norms.

    "So China will most likely insist on a new round of negotiations, and it remains to be seen whether China's new initiatives within the TPP will be in line with Japan's strategic priorities. I do not think that China could unconditionally join the TTP agreement in its current form," she pointed out.

    Arapova predicted that China will now try to do its best to use this regional project for implementing its own to strategic goals, including those related to restructuring the Chinese economy and increasing its exports.

    "On the other hand, China will seek to expand its investment presence in the Asia-Pacific and beyond," Arapova said.

    Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said earlier this week that the latest developments could see the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal come to the fore.

    "We've got this RCEP agreement with Southeast Asia, which up until now has been on a bit of a slow burn, but we might find the political will for that to pick up if TPP isn't going to proceed," he said.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    US Pivot Away From Asia? Impact of TPP's Demise on China, Japan and Regional Security
    Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at the Japan-based Mizuho Research Institute, echoed the sentiment, telling Sputnik that Trump's decision to pull out of the TPP would result in a shift in influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

    "Beijing would promote the China-led RCEP, and without the TPP, China's influence would expand over the Asian region. And moreover, taking this advantage, China will try to strengthen its interests — and this will be a challenge for the US in the rest of the Asia region," Hidenobu Tokuda told Sputnik.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    China Voices Readiness to Lead World in Free Trade After US' Pullout From TPP
    Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP
    China Could Step in After US Pulls Out of TPP Trade Deal
    Tags:
    priorities, goals, project, leadership, negotiations, legislation, agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Russia's Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter at Its Finest
    Russia Unveils Its Cutting-Edge MiG-35 Multirole Fighter
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok