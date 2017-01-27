UK Brings Number of Troops Stationed in Afghanistan to 500

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom continues its support to the Afghan forces by extending the number of UK servicemen training and advising the country's troops to 500, the UK Ministry of Defence said Friday.

"Britain stepped up its support to Afghanistan this year, increasing by 50 the number of personnel in the country. This year’s increase in support brings the total number of the personnel committed to the operation to 500," the ministry said in a statement, published on the UK government's website.

UK Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said that the United Kingdom, alongside with its NATO allies, was committed to the long-term development of the Afghan security and defense forces in order "to ensure Afghanistan is not a safe haven for terrorists," as quoted in the statement.

The British Armed Forces were deployed in Afghanistan as a part of an international contingent between 2001 and 2014. London has retained a limited number of troops in the country to assist the Afghan security services, providing them with training, as part of the NATO mission in the country.