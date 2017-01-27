Register
21:37 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photograph taken on October 10, 2016, Afghans displaced by ongoing fighting against Taliban militants walk inside a makeshift camp in Takhar province

    IOM to Launch Tracking System for Displaced Afghans Amid Ongoing Conflict

    © AFP 2016/ BASHIR KHAN SAFI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    In 2016, over 600,000 Afghans returned to Afghanistan, while 623,000 were displaced due to conflict within the nation, according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

    Refugees from Afghanistan protest against the closure of the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, northern Greece, on February 22, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Sakis Mitrolidis
    EU, Afghanistan Agree to Repatriate Refugees in Exchange to Financial Support
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday announced the launch of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in conflict-torn Afghanistan later in the week to better monitor movements of displaced people.

    "In response to the recent dramatic increase of Afghans returning home from neighbouring countries, as well as record levels of internal displacement, IOM is launching a new displacement tracking system in Afghanistan to better understand population movements and needs," the IOM said in a statement.

    In 2016, over 600,000 Afghans returned to Afghanistan, while 623,000 were displaced due to conflict within the nation, the IOM said. The migration agency estimated that an additional one million Afghans will return home this year, and another 450,000 people will become internally displaced.

    An Afghan refugee
    © AFP 2016/ CSABA SEGESVARI
    Safe Haven? Thousands of Afghan Refugees Want to Leave Germany and Return Home
    The IOM noted that the DTM would be integral in generating an effective response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

    "There is an urgent need to know where people in vulnerable situations are living and what their needs are. With a system in place to clearly track these concerns, humanitarian actors and the Government of Afghanistan can deliver assistance and services to the families and communities that need it most," IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Laurence Hart was quoted as saying in the statement.

    Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban militant group. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

    As a result of this instability, many Afghans have fled to the neighboring countries of Pakistan and Iran.

    Related:

    EU, Afghanistan Agree to Repatriate Refugees in Exchange to Financial Support
    This is Why Afghan Refugees Choose to Return Home From Europe
    Vienna Plans Ad Campaign to Deter Afghans From Seeking Refuge in Austria
    Thousands of Afghan Refugees Want to Leave Germany and Return Home
    Tags:
    refugees, International Organization of Migration (IOM), Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok