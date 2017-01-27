Register
27 January 2017
    恋ダンス

    US Marines in Okinawa Perform Ridiculous Dance from Japanese Drama (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Youtube / 在日米海兵隊
    Asia & Pacific
    218002

    The situation with US military bases in Okinawa continues to heat up. Recently new protests erupted following the refusal of the national government to relocate Futenma base and the handing back of 10,000 acres of US training grounds to Japan in exchange for the construction of six helipads nearby.

    Okinawa's Governor Takeshi Onaga seems to have lost patience with Tokyo officials after Japan's Supreme Court dealt a significant a blow to the islanders' efforts to rid themselves of US bases altogether by ruling in favor of the central government in its bid to relocate Futenma within the island.

    US helicopters and planes parked at Futenma US Marine Base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2016/ TORU YAMANAKA
    Big Game Behind Court Decision on US Base in Okinawa

    Now Onaga plans to pay an official visit to the USA to explain to the Donald Trump administration the position of the prefecture's residents, who have been protesting against the presence of the US bases for as long as they have been on the island.

    However, bold and bouncy American soldiers always know what to do in difficult situations. They shot a video showing a number of Marines performing a brief version of the Koi Dance (koi being the Japanese word for “love”), the ending credit sequence for the phenomenally popular TV drama Nigehaji or We Married as a Job.

    The footage was uploaded to the official Japanese-language Twitter account of the US Marine Corps on January 27 and got more than 14,000 reposts and over 18,000 likes by the time writing.

    ​The replies are overwhelmingly positive and include such comments such as “Cute!”, “They’re pretty good!”, “So peaceful!”, “Now I wanna see them do the full version!”

    Even some hard to win Twitter users fell under the marines spell. “So you think Japanese people will like it if you do the Koi Dance? Well… you’re exactly right (≧∇≦)b” @tikkutakku wrote.

    MV-22 Ospreys are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    Okinawa Governor Hopes Trump Will Reduce US Military Presence on the Island
    The US military presence still generates widespread protests because of the rapes and other crimes committed by American servicemen. Since 1972, an average of 23 incidents (including 13 criminally liable acts) involving US servicemen have happened there annually. According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the total number of crimes committed by US servicemen in Okinawa is above 4,700. Most of them have escaped punishment.

    To make matters less comfortable for locals, there have been US aircraft crashes over residential areas. For example, V-22 Ospreys have crashed there three times, resulting in six deaths and several minor incidents, since the helicopters were introduced in 2007.

    Tags:
    PR, video, military base, Twitter, protests, US Marine Corps, Japan, United States, Okinawa
