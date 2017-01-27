US Marines in Okinawa Perform Ridiculous Dance from Japanese Drama (VIDEO)

Okinawa's Governor Takeshi Onaga seems to have lost patience with Tokyo officials after Japan's Supreme Court dealt a significant a blow to the islanders' efforts to rid themselves of US bases altogether by ruling in favor of the central government in its bid to relocate Futenma within the island.
Now Onaga plans to pay an official visit to the USA to explain to the Donald Trump administration the position of the prefecture's residents, who have been protesting against the presence of the US bases for as long as they have been on the island.
However, bold and bouncy American soldiers always know what to do in difficult situations. They shot a video showing a number of Marines performing a brief version of the Koi Dance (koi being the Japanese word for “love”), the ending credit sequence for the phenomenally popular TV drama Nigehaji or We Married as a Job.
The footage was uploaded to the official Japanese-language Twitter account of the US Marine Corps on January 27 and got more than 14,000 reposts and over 18,000 likes by the time writing.
「恋ダンス」アメリカ海兵隊バージョン pic.twitter.com/pCnQyk4RWS— 在日米海兵隊 (@mcipacpao) 27 января 2017 г.
The replies are overwhelmingly positive and include such comments such as “Cute!”, “They’re pretty good!”, “So peaceful!”, “Now I wanna see them do the full version!”
Even some hard to win Twitter users fell under the marines spell. “So you think Japanese people will like it if you do the Koi Dance? Well… you’re exactly right (≧∇≦)b” @tikkutakku wrote.
To make matters less comfortable for locals, there have been US aircraft crashes over residential areas. For example, V-22 Ospreys have crashed there three times, resulting in six deaths and several minor incidents, since the helicopters were introduced in 2007.
