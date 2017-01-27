MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations pose a "direct and realistic" threat to South Korea, South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo said Friday.
"Pyongyang's missile threat against the Seoul metropolitan area where key facilities and population are concentrated is directly linked to the nation's security," Han said during a visit to a military base, adding that the military should be well prepared, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
Han also warned of the threat of nuclear development and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).
In the latest New Year's address to the nation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was finalizing preparations for another intercontinental ballistic missile test.
