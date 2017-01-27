South Korea Finalizes Deployment of 36 Newest Apache Helicopters

The Apache is a helicopter constructed to survive heavy attack and is armed to inflict massive damage on ground forces. It is designed to operate day or night, including in unfavorable weather and poor visibility.
The political atmosphere on the Korean peninsula has become more tense over recent months, with the United States boosting its military presence in South Korea amid North Korea's nuclear and military threats.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)