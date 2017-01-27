South Korea Finalizes Deployment of 36 Newest Apache Helicopters

© AFP 2016/ ROMEO GACAD US Military to Deploy 24 AH-64 Apache Helicopters in S Korea by Early February

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean Defense Ministry has put into service all of AH-64Es helicopters under the $1.6-billion contract with the United States signed in 2013. Therefore, there are a total of 84 helicopters of that type in operation on the Korean Peninsula, including 48 US-held units.

The Apache is a helicopter constructed to survive heavy attack and is armed to inflict massive damage on ground forces. It is designed to operate day or night, including in unfavorable weather and poor visibility.

The political atmosphere on the Korean peninsula has become more tense over recent months, with the United States boosting its military presence in South Korea amid North Korea's nuclear and military threats.

