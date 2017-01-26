India, UAE Ink 14 Pacts With Composite Strategic Partnership

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan deliberated on new avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy security and defense cooperation during a summit meeting here.

"I have just concluded a very fruitful and productive discussion with His Highness. We particularly focused on the implementation of decisions taken during our last two meetings. We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas, including energy and investments," Prime Minister Modi said after his discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

But the way forward to more investments depends on India satisfactorily resolving the problems being faced by UAE companies Etilsalat, Emmar and DP World.

India and the UAE altogether signed 14 agreements including a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both the countries also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the field of defense. To begin with, the Indian Ministry of Defense of the Government of India and its UAE counterpart will explore cooperate in identified fields of defense manufacturing and technology. Both countries also agreed to cooperate in the field of armaments and transfer of technology.

"Security and defense cooperation have added a growing new dimension to our relationship. We have agreed to expand our useful cooperation in the field of defense to new areas including in the maritime domain," Modi said.

India and UAE also signed an MoU on technology development and cooperation in cyberspace.

An MoU was also signed to enhance bilateral cooperation on the issue of prevention, rescue, recovery and repatriation related to human trafficking, especially of women and children expeditiously.

Maritime transport, highways and road transport, food processing and transfer of technology in cultivation method are other areas in which both India and UAE have agreed to cooperate.

India and UAE also agreed on visa-free entry to those having diplomatic, official and special passports.