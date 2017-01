MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Boeing 747 crashed on January 16, while flying from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It was supposed to make a stopover at Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport when it came down less than a mile from the runway and razed 32 homes, killing the crew and people on the ground.

"Site: near Manas airport, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan… Death toll: 43," IAC said on its website.