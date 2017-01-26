Fighting-Fit Granny: India Honors the Oldest Woman Still Practicing Martial Art

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has bestowed a high honor to a 76-year-old woman practicing and teaching Kalaripayattu, a centuries-old martial art form. The Indian national awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Meenakshi Amma, a resident of the state of Kerala, will receive the award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. She teaches students at her school Kerala. Lovingly addressed as Meenakshi Gurukkal, she has dedicated her life to Kalaripayattu, originated in southwest Kerala since the age of seven when her father first took her to the arena.

Historians believe that Kalarippayattu had flourished as early as 5th century AD and was taken by Buddhist priests and other travelers to China.

A Portuguese traveler Duarte Barbosa also mentioned Kalarippayattu in his book 'The Book of Duarte Barbosa, Volume II', where he mentioned seeing Kalaripayattu students in North Kerala in the early 15th century, who "…learn twice a day as long as they are children… and they become so loose-jointed and supple that they make them turn their bodies contrary to nature." British rulers had discouraged Kalaripayattu to ensure the locals did not pose a threat to them.

Padma Awards is one of the highest Indian civilian awards of the country and are given in various disciplines or fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.