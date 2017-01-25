Burj Khalifa to Light Up in Indian Colors on Republic Day

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — In a testament to the growing relations between India and UAE, Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, would light up in tri-colours– saffron, white and green- to mark India’s 68th Republic Day. The 823- meter high Burj Khalifa was named in honor of the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India,” the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa tweeted in both English and Arabic languages.

Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India pic.twitter.com/p8gfl1mr9X — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) 25 января 2017 г.

​Around 2.5 million Indians work in several parts of UAE which has started giving recognition to Indian workers in its domestic economy mainly in sectors like construction, medical and education.

India is seeking $75 bn in investments from the UAE to boost its creaking infrastructure. “I particularly welcome UAE’s interest in investing in India’s infrastructure sector. We are working to connect the institutional investors in UAE with our National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. I also shared with His Highness the interest of Indian companies to be a partner in infrastructure projects for the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.